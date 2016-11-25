Photography

Project Ara

project-ara-2-625x625 project-ara-phone-650x0

Google has launched the Project Ara website, encouraging  people to join the Scout program to help shape Ara.

Google The smartphone is one of the most empowering and intimate objects in our lives. Yet most of us have little say in how the device is made, what it does, and how it looks. And 5 billion of us don’t have one. What if you could make thoughtful choices about exactly what your phone does, and use it as a creative canvas to tell your own story?

Introducing Project Ara.

Designed exclusively for 6 billion people.

We are excited to announce the first Ara Developers’ Conference, to be held April 15-16, 2014. The Developers’ Conference will be held online, with a live webstream and interactive Q&A capability. A limited number of participants will be able to attend in person at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

