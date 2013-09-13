Photography

Rainbow Gathering by Benoit Paillé

I decided to photograph my family, my brothers and sisters. I have been going to rainbow gatherings for 7 years now, and I have taken pictures of it for the past 3 years. The pictures you see are very precious since photography is not usually allowed during the event, so please be respectful to my brothers and sisters

People are love,
are magic,
are beauty
these sister and brother are the people of the future.

What is a Rainbow gathering :
Rainbow Gatherings are temporary intentional communities, typically held in outdoor settings, and espousing and practicing ideals of peace, love, harmony, freedom and community, as a consciously expressed alternative to mainstream popular culture, consumerism, capitalism and mass media.

More about :

Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rainbow_Gathering
General info : http://www.dreadlockssite.com/group/rainbowfamilydreadies/forum/topics/going-to-the-rainbow-gathering

