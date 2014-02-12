Photography

Evolution: The Art of Rebecca Guay

211236_orig 697305 856628_orig 1414642_orig 2264486_orig 2272415_orig 2462218_orig 2757792_orig 5872746_orig

Evolution: The Art of Rebecca Guay” is the first complete retrospective edition of my best collected works from the last 21 years.

It will cover my early years in publishing with comics and Magic as well as later graphic novel work, childrens books and book covers and now the current focus in the large gallery pieces. I talk more about the beautiful features of the trade and collectors editions and other details at the end of the video above.

This is a passionate project that I will put my whole heart into to create a book that will be in the true spirit of my work- and will be something that I hope you will keep and treasure in your own libraries well into the future.

Official Website

