Satellite Images Show China Building Artificial Archipelago

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson spoke about the country’sproject to reclaim seven reefs, turning them into actual islands using massive dredging machines that suck sand off the ocean and floor and deposit into the shallows using long hoses. “We are building shelters, aids for navigation, search and rescue as well as marine meteorological forecasting services, fishery services and other administrative services,” said the spokesperson, according to Reuters. (via Gizmodo)

See also this posts: Dubai Coastal Expansionfrom 1984 to 2012.

