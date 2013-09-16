Scenes From 21st-Century China

The People’s Republic of China, the most populous country, and the second-largest economy, in the world, is a vast, dynamic nation that continues to grow and evolve. In this, the latest entry in a semi-regular series on China, we find a tremendous variety of images, including an earthquake in Gansu province, a massive rubber duck in Beijing, a narrow five-story nail house, and a replica of Paris — complete with an Eiffel Tower. This collection offers only a small view of people and places across the country over the past few months. (Atlantic Infocus)