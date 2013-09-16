Photography

Scenes From 21st-Century China

s_c01_16222000 s_c02_RTX12DPZ s_c03_RTX137UC s_c04_RTX11P5P s_c05_78414824 s_c06_65912754 s_c07_RTX134II s_c08_79649739 s_c09_99064432 s_c10_RTX11VND s_c11_RTX12KNM s_c12_RTX11WTQ s_c13_RTX12A62 s_c14_79655102 s_c15_RTX11VR4 s_c16_RTX11Q0S s_c17_RTX11WQO s_c18_78253435 s_c19_RTX12X2O s_c20_66741026 s_c21_RTX1276C s_c22_RTX127WU s_c23_RTX12CFN s_c24_RTX12CLD s_c25_RTX10JNG s_c26_RTX12J9W s_c27_RTX12QI7 s_c28_RTX1291G s_c29_75928635 s_c30_RTX13546 s_c31_RTX1280H s_c32_19616377 s_c33_78653449 s_c34_RTX135DK s_c35_69552745 s_c36_RTX12S6K s_c37_RTX130DV s_c38_RTX12J87 s_c39_60033226 s_c40_78653259

The People’s Republic of China, the most populous country, and the second-largest economy, in the world, is a vast, dynamic nation that continues to grow and evolve. In this, the latest entry in a semi-regular series on China, we find a tremendous variety of images, including an earthquake in Gansu province, a massive rubber duck in Beijing, a narrow five-story nail house, and a replica of Paris — complete with an Eiffel Tower. This collection offers only a small view of people and places across the country over the past few months. (Atlantic Infocus)

You might also like...

Evolution by Patrick Gries

December 18, 2013 read more

Mads Berg Designs + Illustrations

February 24, 2014 read more

Hello Lamp Post

March 10, 2014 read more

Faded Colors, Empty Rooms on the Shore

January 19, 2013 read more