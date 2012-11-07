Shinichi Maruyama Photo Sculptures

This incredible japanese artist make amazing visual sculptures using liquids in slow motion or portraits in long exposure technique.

Shinichi Maruyama was born in 1968 in Nagano. He studied at Chiba University and worked as member of Hakuhodo Photo Creative as well as a freelance photographer from 1992-98. While in Japan the artist traveled frequently to Tibet to complete two photography books about the Spiti Valley region, The Spiti Valley, and Spiti. Is represented by the Bruce Silverstein Gallery.

In 2003 he moved to New York City and began work on what would become his Kusho series (translated as “writing in the sky”). Completed in 2006, the series is comprised of graphic, abstract images of sumi calligraphy ink and water captured as the liquids collide and combine in mid-air. Influenced by the artist’s lifelong interest in calligraphy, this series has received critical attention worldwide and resulted in a solo exhibition held at the Bruce Silverstein Gallery in 2009. In 2010, the artist completed his second series, Water Sculptures, featuring images of water forms caught in mid air, with their accompanying shadows and reflections upon the ground. Shinichi Maruyama is represented exclusively by Bruce Silverstein Gallery, New York. The Peabody Essex Museum will display the artist’s work in May 2011.





