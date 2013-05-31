Photography

Syngenta Photography Awards 2013 Winners Announced

Ricefield.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789865

The largest migration in human history is happening.

Every day, around 180,000 people leave their rural homes for cities and the promise of educational, economic, and social benefits; but poverty is now growing faster in cities than in rural areas. More than a billion people live in urban slums, typically with little access to water, sanitation or shelter. If left unchecked, the UN-Habitat estimates there could be a worldwide slum population of three billion by 2050.

Rural communities feel the effect of migration too: investment in services decreases, labour becomes scarcer, and communities can lose some of their sense of purpose and viability.

Revolutionising life in slums, creating sustainable cities, and revitalising rural economies is at the heart of resolving many of today’s rural-urban conflicts.

Innovative thinking and creative ideas are making a difference. For example, in Kenya and India, low-cost, low-tech housing is being developed. In Tanzania, public-private partnerships aim to make farming profitable and architects in Tianjin, China, are designing new cities with sustainable solutions at their foundation.

It’s just the start.

Paolo Patrizi (photo above)

Rangechickens.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789856

Henk Wildschut

migration-qi-wu-2.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789885

Ql Wu

migration-qi-wu-1.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789884

Ql Wu

migration-pierfrancesco-celada.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789883

Pierfrancesco Celada

migration-martin-roemers.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789882

Martin Roerners

migration-greg-girard.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789878

Greg Girard

migration-alessandro-grassani.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789879

Alessandro Grassani

migration-albert-bonfills.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789881

Albert Bonfills

infrastructure-andi-wijaya.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789872

Andi Wijaya

deforestation-ricardo-teles.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789852

Ricardo Teles

Amazon10.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789854

Daniel Beltrà

Amazon3.19cc2f87f91a704501b0f3871f0f789853

Daniel Beltrà

The three winners for the Professional Commission are:

Jan Brykczynski (Poland), First Prize Winner
Mimi Mollica (Italy), Second Prize Winner
Pablo Lopez Luz (Mexico), Third Prize Winner

The three winners in the Open Competition are:

Holly Lynton (USA), First Prize Winner
Vitaliy Popkov (Ukraine), Second Prize Winner
André François (Brazil), Third Prize Winner

You might also like...

Schermata 02-2456714 alle 06.50.42

MALARIA

February 28, 2014 read more
eccafb93f0eb9ea5f7a0777ac914d8d5_large

Draft – A Physical Notebook That Syncs To The Cloud

October 27, 2013 read more
Schermata 01-2456300 alle 12.46.15

App Of The Week: Camera+ On Sale

June 18, 2015 read more
20130124-092732.jpg

Mark Seliger’s Stars

April 2, 2016 read more