Tales You Lose by Andre Levy

Tales You Lose was born on Instagram, and it’s an initiative by Andre Levy, brazilian designer based in Frankfurt, Germany.

“We are constantly surrounded by pop figures – in films, in music, comics, and even in gossip magazines. They are sometimes our escape from reality, our fantasies. Coins portray something opposite: the real, the everyday.

​This project is about individual expression in opposition to massified thinking, about how our personal passions are more worthy than things that are imposed to us. The paint brings to the faces of kings and presidents borrowed narratives from other famous characters and unleash individual alternative stories.”

Any political meaning originated from the paint interventions you see in this coins is purely coincidental.

