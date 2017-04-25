TAXI by Mike Harvey

Working as a taxi driver for 4 years – write Mike Harvey – gave me a great insight into the people and community of Neath. Thousands of people travelled in the small transient space of the taxi, and each journey had it’s own unique interaction and narrative.

I wanted to document the lottery of people that occupied the taxi space, and the experiences that taxi driving gave me. Whether it be rushing a pregnant woman to hospital or being regaled stories of World War II by an elderly passenger, the taxi provided a space to meet, converse with, and learn from people.

The array of people that journeyed in the taxi were diverse. The shop and call centre workers, tradesmen, policemen, pensioners, prostitutes and lawyers, the publican, millionaire, undertaker and pauper, the school teacher, drug dealer, drunkard and postman – the old, the young, the rich, the poor, the sober and the high.

The taxi passengers represented a small cross-section of society, and these photographs hope to visually document a slice of Welsh culture from 2010.

The intention of my photographs are to document the cultural and geographical use of space and place by people and communities. More abstract pieces aim to symbolise geographical concepts surrounding sustainability, consumerism, globalisation and tourism.

Education: BSc Geography, specialising in Human Geography and the concepts of national identity, consumer culture, imagined communities, urban landscapes and artistic representations of geographical themes through history.

Mike Harvey