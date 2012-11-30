Thanksgiving Day Parade Aerial View by Navid Baraty

Brooklyn-based photographer Navid Baraty is used to shooting New York City intersections from high above, it just so happens that this past Thursday he didn’t take shots of taxi cabs whizzing by but instead caught a bird’s eye view of one of the most iconic parades in the United States. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition that started back in 1924 and is known for its gigantic balloons which primarily consist of pop-culture characters like Spider-Man and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“I shot them from the roof of a 30-story building along 6th Avenue at 37th Street,” he told us. “It was so amazing to watch the parade from above. I grew up watching the parade on Thanksgiving morning with the family and it was my first time seeing it in person. It’s crazy how small it all seemed from high above when you’re so used to seeing how giant the balloons look on TV that appear to be towering up into the buildings. It was also pretty cool to be able to see the whole line of floats and balloons coming down 6th Avenue all the way up to the southern edge of Central Park.” (via)

