The Agent List is a super cool (free) resource launched by APhotoEditor, the magazine edited by Rob Haggart.

Basically, you can found all the photo agents worldwide and the list of their photographers. Is really “The Best Way to Find Artist Agents Worldwide”, especially for Art buyers and Art directors.

See the image below: i found Bransch Reps with all the useful info: website, socials, offices and style-tags.

Now i try to search “New York”:

I Refine my Search with tags.