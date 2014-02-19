Photography

The Battle of Kiev

UKRAINE/ Par7796486 UKRAINE/ UKRAINE/ Par7796502 Ukraine Protests UKRAINE/ Ukraine Protest Ukraine Protests UKRAINE/ UKRAINE/ UKRAINE/ Par7796499 UKRAINE/ Par7796295 Ukraine Protests Par7796336 Par7796397 UKRAINE/ UKRAINE-CRISIS-POLICE-MOVE Par7796571 UKRAINE APTOPIX Ukraine Protest

Flames engulfed the main anti-government protest camp on Kiev’s Independence Square as riot police tried to force demonstrators out following the bloodiest clashes in three months of protests.

The iconic square turned into a war zone as riot police moved slowly through opposition barricades, hurling stun grenades and using water cannon to clear protestors. At least thirteen people were killed and scores injured today, as protestors took back control of Kiev’s city hall just two days after vacating the building. Also, see: Ukraine’s Revolution Is Being Broadcast Live

 

