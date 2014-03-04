Photography

THE CANDIDATE

An underhanded company man is offered assistance by a secret organization that immerses him in forces beyond his control.

facebook.com/thecandidatemovie

Directed by David Karlak (twitter.com/davidkarlak)
Written by Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton (twitter.com/marcusdunstantwitter.com/patrickwmelton)
Director of Photography, Brandon Cox (twitter.com/bcoxdp)
Score by Zack Hemsey download the score here: music.zackhemsey.com/album/the-candidate
Produced by Marcus Dunstan, William Morse, and Ryan Harvie

Cast:
Tom Gulager
Robert Picardo
Meghan Markle
P.J. Byrne
Thomas Duffy
Vyto Ruginis

 

