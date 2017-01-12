THE CONVERSATION by Dominic Hawgood

Hawgood’s subtle yet meticulous manipulation of light, specific framing and choice of geographically and temporally anonymous location, deliberately suggest artifice. Yet the expressions, sweat and postures of the subjects are unquestionably genuine. There is an intriguing tension between the process of creating the image and the act of faith in the spiritual exchange. The work exists on the edges of genres; the cinematic subverts the documentary. We are reminded that the subjects are performing and that the act of photography is itself a performance; planned, rehearsed, and edited.

Hawgood investigates to what extent the authentic can be captured in a staged moment. He stretches the contract of photography; we know what we see was once before the camera but to what extent is this “true”? In fact questions of truth become irrelevant; what we see may be true, in that it once existed before the camera, but can it in anyway be analogous to the lived experience of the subject? He reveals both the successes and failures of photography to communicate the experiences of someone in an altered state of consciousness.

Text by Jessie Bond