The First Kiss. 20 Strangers Kissing for the first time

For her short video “First Kiss,” director Tatia Pilieva asked 20 strangers to convene in a blank room, pair up with one another, then kiss for the first time in front of her camera. The result looks like real-life romance, sped up to an intoxicating pace: The kissers circle each other awkwardly at first, making fumbling small talk, sneaking looks at Pilieva, and erupting into giggles. But once they’ve locked lips, they suddenly appear intimate, sexy, even compassionate toward each other. Watching the video will warm your cold, unfeeling heart—until you get to the credits, at which point it will return to its rightfully frozen state.

Actually, it’s an advertisement for clothes, and most of these strangers are professional performers who are experienced in acting out love, sex, and intimacy for crowds. The cast includes models Natalia BonifacciIngrid Schram, and Langley Fox(daughter of actress Mariel Hemingway and sister of model Dree); musicians Z Berg of The Like, Damian Kulash of OK Go, Justin Kennedy of Army Navy, singer Nicole Simone, and singer-actress Soko (who also performed the melancholy indie musicthat accompanies the short); and actors Karim SalehMatthew CareyJill Larson,Corby GriesenbeckElisabetta TedlaLuke Cook, and Marianna Palka

 

