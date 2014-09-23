Photography

The Patrick Demarchelier exhibit at A. Galerie

Located in the heart of Paris’ 16th arrondissement, A. Galerie, has become the first gallery in the Alma area of the city to dedicate itself to photography and contemporary art. Opting to exhibit most notably the works of Martin SchoellerAlbert Watson and Rankin, gallery director Arnaud Adida has now opted to collaborate with photographer Patrick Demarchelier for this new summer exhibit. Titled quite simply ‘Desire’, the event showcases a collection of some of the most beautiful photos of Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen and Christy Turlington.

Between May 13 and July 22, visitors will be able to discover 20 of the photographer’s most breathtaking black and white shots from Vogue ParisUS Vogue, the prestigious Pirelli calendar and a range of advertising campaigns including Chanel’s Allure and Dior’s J’Adore Dior. The result is a true ode to feminine beauty. (via Vogue)

