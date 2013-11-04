Photography

The Rare Pirelli Calendar 1963 by Terence Donovan

The theme of the first Calendar was the twelve best-selling Pirelli products in twelve different areas of export. Terence Donovan, an emergent photographer from London, who will later on take pictures of the amazing black Pirelli Calendar of 1987, was chosen to photograph the twelve images about the selected theme. Twelve women, of a simple and pure beauty: each of them represented, in a very puritanical way, the twelve areas of export, and they were photographed together with the Pirelli products. Bicycle tires were the best-selling product in Hong Kong, and a Chinese girl posed for Donovan on a bicycle; airplane tires were clearly the best-selling product in the Fiji Islands, so that the inside of an airplane was chosen as the location to photograph a girl from the Fiji Islands, and so on for each one of the twelve images of the calendar.

The Calendar was way less than a success. To the point where this first edition has been, for what we know, almost ignored by every publication of the Pirelli Calendar, and it is reported only on the CD Rom. It has never been, in any case, considered an official edition, part of the collection or an edition equal to the all the others. For certain aspects, it is understandable that the 1963 Calendar has been excluded from the official collection (and also from Wikipedia) considering its extremely puritan character, especially when compared to the following editions.

This post was contributed by ‘Mister Giuseppe‘.

