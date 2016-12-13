Then & Now: Famous Face Mash-ups by Marc Ghali

The Toronto-based graphic designer has combined the faces of two similar figures in the public eye decades later.

The first African American president shares a face with one of the greatest and most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X. James Dean and Brad Pitt with their classic good looks morph into one very good looking man. Divas Rihanna and Diana Ross seamlessly become one beautiful woman. Princess Kate and her would-be mother-in-law Princess Diana could share one crown. See more work by the talented Marc Ghali on Behance. (VisualNews)