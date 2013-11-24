Todd Bretl Underwater Photography

Raised on a boat in Bermuda, Todd Bretl grew up with the ocean as his playground and constant companion. After years spent in envy of the island’s many scuba divers, he eagerly began diving as soon as he was able, at the age of 12. Hundreds of dives later, and on an impulsive desire to try something new, Todd purchased some basic underwater photography equipment to experiment with during a 2008 dive trip to Palau. There, he had the serendipitous good fortune to spend much of his time with underwater filmmaking legend Stan Waterman, whose encouragement, inimitable good humor, and ageless enthusiasm inspired Todd. After taking over two thousand images in Palau, Todd returned home utterly addicted to the unique balance of art, science, technology, and adventure provided by the pursuit of underwater photography. Since that time, Todd has strived to continuously further his skills with a camera and to capture unique images of the underwater world that he fell in love with as a young child.

Todd’s photographs have appeared in commercial and trade publications, won multiple international competitions, and have been exhibited at the Oceanside Museum of Art.

Print Sales.

Many of the photographs on this site are available for purchase. For more information, please send inquiries to todd.bretl@gmail.com.