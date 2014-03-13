Photography

Touch Board: interactivity Everywhere

Designed by Bare Conductive, the Touch Board is a way to turn almost any surface or material into an interface – light switches painted on walls, interactive books or hidden sensors that can detect a person from up to 20cm away.

Connect any conductive material to one of its 12 electrodes and you can trigger a sound or other event through touch or proximity. The Touch Board is a pre-programmed, open source platform designed all levels of expertise. (via Design Museum)

The Touch Board is a tool to make your projects interactive, responsive, smart or just fun.

Use the Touch Board to change the world around you by turning almost any material or surface into a sensor. Connect anything conductive to one of its 12 electrodes and trigger a sound via its onboard MP3 player, play a MIDI note or do anything else that you might do with an Arduino or Arduino-compatible device.

The Touch Board is designed as an easy-to-use platform for a huge range of projects, whether it’s painting a lightswitch on your wall, making a paper piano or creating a custom interactive surface.


Touch Board Features

Touch sensing – The world is your interface!
Distance sensing – You don’t need to touch your sensors to use them!
No programming required – Unless you want to!
Arduino-compatible – Easy to program and works with popular shields
Works great with Electric Paint – Or any other conductive material
MP3 Player / MIDI device – Make a symphony of sounds!
MicroSD card socket – Change the sounds just by changing the card
Standard 3.5mm audio jack – Works with headphones and speakers
Lithium Polymer (LiPo) – Stand alone projects that recharge via USB
HID capable – Turn the Touch Board into a keyboard or mouse

