Touching Strangers by Richard Renaldi

Richard Renaldi was born in Chicago in 1968.

He received his BFA in photography from New York University in 1990. Exhibitions of his photographs have been mounted in galleries and museums throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. In 2006 Renaldi’s first monograph, Figure and Ground, was published by the Aperture Foundation. His second monograph, Fall River Boys, was released in 2009 by Charles Lane Press.

Renaldi’s most recent monograph Touching Strangers, is to be released by the Aperture Foundation in the spring of 2014.