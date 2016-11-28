Photography

Transitions by Max Pinckers

15_maxpinckerstransitions01 15_maxpinckerstransitions05 15_maxpinckerstransitions06 15_maxpinckerstransitions07 15_maxpinckerstransitions09 15_maxpinckerstransitions10 15_maxpinckerstransitions11 15_maxpinckerstransitions13

Transitions (2010)

I’ve always held a strong fascination for both the definition and interpretation of portraits. Classically speaking, portraits comprise a large degree of cooperation between photographer and subject, ideally (though not necessarily) revealing some connection between the two. Both are involved in a balanced and unbiased relationship to create a desired outcome.

Many photographers and painters have explored the limits and possibilities of the two dimensional portrait, all contributing to what it has become today. The question still remains; are we able to capture a person’s character, thoughts or emotions in a single image? With the series Transitions, I explore this idea by making an attempt to ‘catch’ people as they are dissociated from the encompassing world, deeply entranced in their own thoughts and absorbed in whatever is going through their mind.

Submerged into an ‘absorptive mode’, people’s expressions depict themselves in an honest way – unposed, unconcerned and unaware of either the photographer or the camera. The relation between the photographer and the subject has therefore been obscured, something which provokes us to ask ourselves if these really are portraits.

80×80 cm, Tecco Pearl Gloss Photo Paper, mounted on dibond. Editions of 7 + 3 AP. Girl with Golden Curls 100×100 cm, Tecco Pearl Gloss Photo Paper, mounted on dibond, special edition of 5 + 2AP.

Selected exhibitions:
I&I Relations, Halle van Schaarbeek, Brussels, 2011
Musee de la Photographie, Charleroi, 2010
Annexe Gallery, Kuala Lumpur, 2010

Awards:
First Prize, KL Photo Awards 2010, Kuala Lumpur, 2010
Prix “Le Soir”, 16e Prix National Photographie Ouverte, Musee de la Photographie, Charleroi, 2010. Girl with Golden Curls is part of the permanent collection of Musee de la Photographie, Charleroi

You might also like...

Schermata 12-2456631 alle 15.06.35

The Burning House Project

December 28, 2013 read more
3026064-slide-nothingwindow

You have everything. You need ‘Nothing’

February 23, 2014 read more
this-is-real-and-its-happening-to-us-6

Amy Harrity, This Is Real And Its Happening To Us

December 29, 2012 read more
Schermata 09-2456547 alle 15.07.55

Danielle

September 20, 2013 read more