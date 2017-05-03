Photography

Victor Demarchelier’s Exhibition in New York

ANTIDOTE_ConstanceJablonski-700x1049 ANTIDOTE_CoraEmmanuel ANTIDOTE_KarlieKloss-700x467 ANTIDOTE_KarlinaCaune-700x1049 ANTIDOTE_KasiaStruss ANTIDOTE_KendraSpears ANTIDOTE_LiuWen-700x1049 ANTIDOTE_MalgosiaBela ANTIDOTE_MariePiovesan ANTIDOTE_MirteMaas ANTIDOTE_NadjaBender-700x1049 ANTIDOTE_ToniGarrn

The talented Victor Demarchelier is exhibited in New York at Clic Gallery’s Soho location running from October 21-November 10.

Victor Demarchelier was born and raised in New York City, the youngest son of legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier. After graduating in 2006 from Vassar where he studied economics and studio art, Victor was employed by his father, working daily in the studio and learning the intricacies of the photographic art. His editorial and advertising clients include Avon, Saks Fifth Avenue, Victoria Secret, Vogue China, Vogue Germany, Vogue Nippon, Vogue Spain, Vogue Russia, Vogue France, Interview Magazine, GQ, Harpers Bazaar USA, Harper’s Bazaar UK, 25, V Magazine and Wonderland.

 

You might also like...

The making-of Gulliver’s Travels by Annie Leibovitz fo...

January 23, 2016 read more

Lunaire, a wall lamp with a surprising light effect

April 7, 2014 read more

This Infographic Shows You How to Delete Yourself from the I...

July 21, 2016 read more

Never Before Seen Madonna (Nude) Photos from 1977 shot by He...

February 9, 2017 read more