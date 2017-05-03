Victor Demarchelier’s Exhibition in New York

The talented Victor Demarchelier is exhibited in New York at Clic Gallery’s Soho location running from October 21-November 10.
Victor Demarchelier was born and raised in New York City, the youngest son of legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier. After graduating in 2006 from Vassar where he studied economics and studio art, Victor was employed by his father, working daily in the studio and learning the intricacies of the photographic art. His editorial and advertising clients include Avon, Saks Fifth Avenue, Victoria Secret, Vogue China, Vogue Germany, Vogue Nippon, Vogue Spain, Vogue Russia, Vogue France, Interview Magazine, GQ, Harpers Bazaar USA, Harper’s Bazaar UK, 25, V Magazine and Wonderland.