Voyage Celeste

Duy Anh Nhan Duc, vegetal artist, settles in at colette for his Voyage Céleste, from December 1st to January 3rd.

Did you know that 213 rue Saint-Honoré is a great place to spread stars from Paris? We have to believe it, as Mr. Bibor, the bear blower of dandelions and creator of stars, dreamed up by the botanic artist Duy Anh Nhan Duc, sets up home at colette from December 1st, 2014 to January 3rd, 2015. Windows showcase from 15th to 31st December 2014.

“Voyage Céleste” (=Celestial Travel) is a dreamlike creation around an elusive plant, the delicate dandelion. Mr. Bibor sets his lair on the colette rooftop. Duy Anh Nhan Duc was lucky to attend his last ritual culture of Milky Way. He presents at colette an exhibition dedicated to this celestial bear through a series of dandelions’ installations and drawings.

Duy Anh Nhan Duc is an artist who handles vegetal art in a very singular way. His completely self-taught stroke imposes no barrier to his artistic process. Skillfully, he imagines the impossible and brings it to life. He merges plants with human bodies, integrates them with objects, combines them with his drawings or stages them though his short-films.

Arrived in France at the age of 10, Duy Anh left behind Vietnam and it’s lush vegetation. Drawing soon became a bubble of oxygen for him, in which he attempted to reconnect with the landscape he had left. Soon after, the desire to give life to his creations on paper led him to develop art installations using plants. In his work, whether it is his drawing, films or installation, these are all excuses in the service of honoring the vegetal world. His vegetal-frescos were presented at the We Love Green Festival in 2011. A year later, Louis Vuitton showed his short-films in the legendary theater Spazio Etoile in Rome. Last year, Musée en Herbe museum in Paris invited him to exhibit his vegetal art installations. Through his work, he weaves a poetic world where plants rule as masters.

Video credits:

Director : Carla Coste

Music & Sound Design : Ee Choon

