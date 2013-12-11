The Best WordPress Themes for Photographers [UPDATE]

WordPress was first developed 10 years ago. At first it was a simple tool to create blogs but it has since enormously evolved into a solid and efficient solution to manage professional websites. Suffice it to say that nowadays most online companies use WordPress: Nytimes, Ebay, Yahoo, Sony, WSJ, Digg, Ford, People Magazine, Playstation, Samsung, etc. Agonistica makes no exception.

WordPress is a good alternative for photographers who wish to create an online portfolio website without resorting to online portfolio systems like 4ormat, squarespace or allyou, which we have reviewed on this page.

One critical aspect of WordPress is that it is free: all you need is a web space and you’ll be able to install it in five minutes. After the installation you can choose whether to use a free theme or a premium theme, with prices ranging from $40 to $50. As you can see, we’re talking about extremely low costs for great quality. My suggestion is to use a premium theme, which you can easily customize by modifying graphics, fonts and images.

Below you can see a wide selection of themes for photographers, each indicating price and features. Many of these also include ecommerce solutions, which I think is great if you want to sell your own pictures as stock images or even your fine art prints.

—

Ai / The Creative Portfolio

Ai / The Creative Portfolio is a powerful Multi-purpose Creative and Responsive WordPress theme perfect for photographers, designers, illustrators, artists, makeup artist, wedding photographers, agencies and also for personal use.

Thanks to Ai, building up your portfolio will be very easy, while still getting an impressive visual impact.

Ai includes 30 pre built layouts ready-to-use and very easy to customize.

—> Demo and Live Preview here: http://ai.vsuals.com

—

Total – A Complete Multipurpose WordPress Theme: $ 55

Total is a clean, modern and responsive WordPress theme designed to be customized. The theme was created with many different niches and professions in mind – bloggers, online stores, agencies, photographers and more. Just have a look at some of our industry specific homepage examples to get an idea of just what kind of magic Total is capable of. The theme is packed to the brim with great features like WooCommerce integration or Unlimited Portfolios. At a price that is less than a tank of gas there’s no reason not to get Total today and start building your new website!

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Responsive / Retina / Ecommerce / VisualComposer ($25 value included) / Icons included / Google Fonts / Layer Slider ($15 value included)

—

X – The Ultimate WordPress Theme: $55

X includes multiple unique designs inside of one powerful theme. No setup required, works simply and easily. We refer to these designs as “Stacks.” There are currently three Stacks available in X, with more on the way. It’s like buying one theme and constantly getting access to new themes all the time! The Stacks currently included in X are as follows:

Integrity

Renew

Icon

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Responsive / Retina / Ecommerce / Icons included / Google Fonts

—

Enfold – Responsive Multi-Purpose Theme: $55

Enfold is a clean, super flexible and fully responsive WordPress Theme, suited for business websites, shop websites, and users who want to showcase their work on a neat portfolio site. The Theme is built on top of the Avia Framework and offers support for the WPML MULTI LANGUAGE plugin.

It comes with a plethora of options so you can modify layout, styling, colors and fonts directly from within the backend. Build your own clean skin or use one of 18 predefined skins right out from your WordPress Admin Panel. Font, background and color options as well as the dynamic template builder will help you create the Website you need in no time.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Responsive / Retina / Ecommerce / Support Forum / Video Documentation / Seo Optimized / Multilingual

—

Dante – A Next-Level Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme: $55

Dante is a clean, modern and minimal multi-purpose WordPress theme. It has a wide range of incredible features and includes $90 worth of goodies… everything you need to take it to the next level and save money doing it.

Features: Blog / 7 Portfolio types / Responsive / Retina / Ecommerce / Icons included / Tutorials / Sliders / Multilingual Ready

—

The 7 – Responsive Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme: $55

The 7 is perfectly scalable, performance and SEO optimized, responsive, retina ready multipurpose WordPress theme. It will fit every site – big or small. From huge corporate portals to studio or personal sites – The 7 will become a great foundation for your next project. The 7 allows you to customize almost every aspect of its appearance via handy theme options panel.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Responsive / Retina / Ecommerce / VisualComposer ($25 value included) / Icons included / Google Fonts / Slider Revolution ($15 value included) / Layerslider ($15 value included) / GoPricing Tables ($15 value included) / Seo Optimized / Multilingual Ready / Premium Support

—

Salient – Responsive Multi-purpose theme: $55

Fully Customizable theme with nice design.

Features: Blog / Tons of Portofolio Configurations / Responsive / Retina / Ecommerce / Icons Included / Google Fonts / Nectar Slider / Seo Optimized / Narrated Video & Documentation

—

King Size – Fullscreen Background WordPress Theme: $50

King Size makes perfect for a variety of purposes, although focused towards Photographers and those using Portfolios to display their past and present work collections. Including a variety of options, King Size can be suitable to fit any particular use. Offering you five very different gallery styles (including 4 additional layout styles for ColorBox, FancyBox and prettyPhoto), with ability to blog about your photos (attach featured images) and etc.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Video Documentation

—

Core – Minimalistic Photography Portfolio: $45

Core is the Minimalist Photography, Portfolio, Personal website Template built with latest WordPress features. Custom Post Type and Image Uploader

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Responsive / Google Fonts / Password Protected Gallery / Fullscreen Slideshow / Video Support / Light and Dark skins

—

Dandelion – Powerful and Elegant WordPress Theme: $45

Dandelion is a Powerful Premium WordPress Theme. This theme provides all the main functionality you will need to present your products, work and yourself in an elegant and professional style. The Dandelion theme is highly flexible, so changing the color scheme is super simple and for the most parts you won’t need an image editor. The theme is best suited for any business, portfolio, photography and personal sites.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Sliders

—

Invictus – A Premium Photographer Portfolio Theme: $45

Invictus is a Fullscreen Image and Video WordPress Theme for photographer or creatives. Easy to use, super versatile and has a fully responsive design. With it’s flexible theme, page and post options Invictus is very intuitive to use and completely ready to operate out of the box. We have build Invictus with latest HTML5 & CSS3 and a lot of love and care went into this theme making it a such a fun to use. Invictus can be used for any type of portfolio, but was mainly build for photographers, creatives or video artists.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Retina / Fullscreeen / Flickr Shideshow / Multilingual / Google Fonts

—

PhotoLux – Photography Portfolio WordPress Theme: $45

Photolux is a powerful and elegant Portfolio and Photography WordPress Theme which is best suited for photographers and creatives who use portfolios to showcase their work. Photolux theme is powered by the advanced Pexeto Panel, which provides tons of options to manage and modify any aspect of the theme – it is well suited for both beginners with no coding knowledge and developers. The theme comes with three base skin choices: Dark, Light and Transparent, as well as numerous of backend options for eazy customization and bulding your skin.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / 3 Skins / Retina Ready / Unlimited Galleries

—

Chocolate – Responsive Photography WordPress Theme: $45

It is refined and elegant template with complex and precise combination of light gradients, shadows and rich functionality. It was created to serve you as unique showcase of your works with strong blogging component powered by Woo Tumblog (for Tumblr-like posts) and Express App (for simple posting from your iOS-device).

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Fullscreen video homepage / Responsive / Sliders

—

SCRN – Responsive Single Page Portfolio: $35

SCRN is a one page responsive portfolio wordpress theme. Perfect to promote your work or your business. Is compatible with all modern mobile devices. Other than the minimalistic single page design, it also has a blog. Also supports videos in the porfolios.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Responsive / Support

—

Jarvis – One Page Parallax WordPress Theme: $40

Jarvis is the perfect one page parallax WordPress theme for corporate, agency, nonprofit, freelancer or general business.

12 Home Variations, Background Video Support, Mailchimp subscription support, Ultra-responsive, 6Navigation styles, customizable backgrounds(colors,images or patterns), Font Awesome icons and many more super-awesome features to keep you busy & satisfied.

Features: Blog / Portfolio / Sliders / Support /