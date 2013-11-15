‘Your Body is my Canvas’ by Alexa Meade

Alexa Meade paints on the surfaces of live human subjects, found objects, and architectural spaces in a way that optically compresses 3D space into a 2D plane when photographed.

Her work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., Postmasters Gallery in New York City, Galerie Ivo Kamm in Zürich, and the Saatchi Gallery in London.

She is a speaker at the TEDGlobal Conference in Edinburgh in June 2013.

Recently, Alexa completed a collaboration with performance artist Sheila Vand as Alexa // Sheila, submerging her signature painted subject in a pool of milk.

Her portrait subjects include such individuals of note as Grammy winning musician Gotye.

Alexa is 26 years old. She lives and works in Los Angeles, California.

Limited edition prints and commissioned portraits available. Pricing upon request: alexameade@gmail.com.